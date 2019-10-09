Lady Panthers roll to two more victories

The Great Bend Lady Panthers made it 9-straight match victories and 14 of 15 overall Tuesday night by picking up two more wins at home.

Great Bend beat Haysville-Campus 25-8, 25-10 before taking down Goddard-Eisenhower 25-10, 27-25 at the Panther Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers improved to 21-4 overall as they get set to travel to Emporia Thursday to face the host Spartans along with a match against Hillsboro.

Great Bend is not ranked in Class 5A but hope to be when the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association release their rankings later Wednesday.