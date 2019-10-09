Hoisington football new districts and schedules for 2020-2021

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the new district assignments for football for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Hoisington will remain in Class 2A, District 8 with Phillipsburg, Norton, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, and Beloit.
The Cardinals’ schedule for 2020 is…
Week 1: at Larned
Week 2: vs Pratt
Week 3: at Halstead
Week 4: vs Phillipsburg
Week 5: at Minneapolis
Week 6: vs Ellsworth
Week 7: at Norton
Week 8: vs Beloit
The schedule will be the same in 2021 with the home/away swapped.