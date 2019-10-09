Great Bend Fire Department staying busy during Fire Prevention Week

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Fire Prevention Week is going strong in Great Bend as firefighters are going around to local elementary schools to teach students and teachers about fire safety. Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick says firefighters are bringing fire trucks and equipment to schools and presenting a 30-minute program.

These assemblies demonstrate the importance of kitchen safety, including the misconception of putting water on a stove grease fire.

“People at our demonstrations always say to put water on grease fires, but that is not the case,” said McCormick. “The appropriate way is to cover it or use an extinguisher that is appropriate for kitchens.”

Every kindergarten student receives a red fire hat. Coloring books, activity books, and home escape plans are given out to kindergarteners through 3rd graders.

McCormick mentioned the Fire Department received a $375 grant from Golden Belt Community Foundation to go towards fire prevention materials.

The national theme this year is “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!”