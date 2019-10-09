Great Bend Chamber Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 10

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

NetWork Kansas | Spray-Holt Family Board Room, 1125 Williams St.

NetWork Kansas is growing an entrepreneurial environment in Kansas by cultivating resources to start and grow small businesses. We are a statewide network of non-profit business-building resources that help entrepreneurs and small business owners startup and grow successful businesses. Join us and learn about ways your business can get involved and benefit by having a relationship with NetWork Kansas!

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.