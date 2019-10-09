Escapee from halfway house in Kansas jailed for attempted carjacking

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted carjacking and have made an arrest.

Just before 1a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a carjacking in convenience store parking lot in the 3800 Block of north Rock Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old at the scene told police they were getting gas at the convenience store when a suspect identified as 33-year-old Randy Sturgis of Wichita approached the woman.

He told them he had escaped from federal prison and wanted a ride, according to Davidson. The woman refused and Sturgis became agitated. He stated he had a knife and grabbed the women in an attempt to place them in the vehicle. The women broke free and ran into the convenience store to contact police, according to Davidson.

Sturgis entered the vehicle but was unable to get it to move. He took a cell phone that belonged to the 19-year-old and escaped on foot.

Officers quickly arrived, located Sturgis and he ran from them. After a short foot pursuit, police captured him.

An investigation revealed that Sturgis had walked away from the Federal Halfway House in the 3800 Block of North Toben just before the incident occurred. There were no injuries reported, according to Davidson.

Sturgis is being held on requested charges that include kidnapping, burglary, theft and resist arrest. He has previous convictions for criminal threat, theft and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.