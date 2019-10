Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Oct. 9th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

1. FOR SALE: FLAGSTAFF POPUP CAMPER SLEEPS 6-8, AC & HEAT, WATER SUPPLY, AWNING, CRANK UP JACKS, HEATED MATRESSES, DINING TABLES, EXCELLENT SHAPE. SOLID WOOD STORAGE CABINENT 4 DRAWERS AND SHELVES 24″ X 24″ X 6′. 793-5645

2. FOR SALE: INDUSTRIAL GAS ENGINE – HERCULES, 4 CLY, WATERCOOLED WITH RADIATOR, APPROX. 15-18HP ASKING $350. 786-0762

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, BIRDCAGES (SEVERAL COLORS AND SIZES), 1 ROOSTER, DUCKS. 620-792-7074

4. FOR SALE: FLOOR TILES – WHOLE CASE + 26 MORE, TAN IN COLOR. 617-1593

5. LOOKING FOR: 1 OR 2 CAR CHARGERS (GALAXY S9 PLUS) 620-639-2934

6. FOR SALE: 2007 TOYOTA YARIS – NEEDS NEW ENGINE (WILL LET IT GO CHEAP). FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-9019

7. FOR SALE: BROWN LIFT CHAIR – WORKS GREAT. ANTIQUE LOOKING DOG BED. 10 PERSON TENT – USED ONLY ONCE. 617-3505

8. FOR SALE: 2 TIRES- SIZE 275 65 20. 17 FT TRI HAUL BOAT – 85 HP MOTOR, GOOD TRAILER. $500 TODAY! 2 – CABINETS (THAT CAME OUT OF MORRISON SCHOOL) 22″ DEEP X 6′ LONG THE OTHER IS JUST UNDER 4′ LONG. 793-0979

9. FOR SALE: A FEW PULLETS LEFT – NICE BIRDS, LAYING GOOD! 620-586-8003

10. FOR SALE: PRIDE MODEL LIFT CHAIR (SMOKE FREE, PET FREE) 792-1556 OR 292-1259

11. FOR SALE: SOLID DOOR 32″ X 80″ 1 & 3/4″ INCH WIDE. 4 BURNER KITCHEN AID GAS DROPIN COOKTOP. 620-285-6100

12. LOOKING FOR: SPLIT DRY AND SEASONED FIREWOOD. 620-910-7710

13. LOOKING FOR: 2 – USED TIRES SIZE 225 60 18. 620-617-1605

14. FOR SALE: 2 – LOG RACKS – SIZE 10 & 1/2 FT LONG, 11 & 1/2 FT LONG. 2 USED BOBCAT TIRES 10 X 16.5 , 60 PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD’S, 126 CONCRETE BLOCKS. 620-804-0064

15. FOR SALE: 2 PITCH FORKS, 2 SHOVELS. 282-8443

16. FOR SALE: KING SIZE BED – COMPLETE BUT WILL SELL SEPERATE. 1 RECLINER, LIKE NEW COUCH (MISSION STYLE) 653-4838

17. FOR SALE: 4 NEW HARD RUBBER TIRES FOR A SKID STEER (1835 CASE). QUITE A FEW USED WINDOWS WITH JUST WOOD FRAME AROUND GLASS, DOUBLE PANED. 785-885-4734