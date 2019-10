Cop Shop (10/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/8)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:16 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 140 Road & NE 60 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/8)

Unconscious / Fainting

At 2:58 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1106 Holland Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:04 a.m. the K-9 was used at 2027 Morton Street.

Theft

At 1:27 p.m. a report was made at 904 Washington Street.

Structure Fire

At 4:50 p.m. a case was handled by the Great Bend Fire Department at 1206 Patton Road.

Injury Accident

At 6:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 3501 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:39 p.m. an officer arrested Jeanna Richter at 2019 Holland Street.

Stroke

At 10:13 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2503 Rock Bridge Road.