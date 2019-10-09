Barton’s Paskevic and Oliveira earn KJCCC Division I Players of Week

For the first time on the season the Barton Community College volleyball team had a duo honored as KJCCC Players of the Week as setter Agnieska Peskevic and libero Karina de Oliveira earned the week seven distinction.

Paskevic keyed the Barton 5-1 offense with 183 assists in sixteen sets, averaging 11.43 for the week, helping Barton to a pair of conference wins during the 3-2 week to earn her first KJCCC honor. The sophomore recorded three double-doubles in the five matches, the versatile Paskevic also recorded eleven kills and nine blocks, to go along with, 120 digs and five service aces.

Oliveira showed her defensive prowess for the Cougars registering 95 digs to average 5.94 digs per set. Helping to hold the Cougars’ opponents to a .135 hitting percentage, the sophomore also added three ace serves in earning her first conference weekly award.

Nominated but not receiving the top award for offensive player of the week, fellow sophomore Rayanne de Oliveira also had a solid week on the court reaching double-digit kills in all but one of the Cougars’ five matches. Beginning the week hitting .409 at Garden City, Oliveira finished the stretch with another solid match against a conference opponent with an even better .684 attack for an overall .366 on 112 swings. Even though coming up a kill shy of double-digits against Division II Cloud County, defensively Oliveira put up the wall of denial for seven blocks including three solo to finish the week with fourteen blocks in sixteen sets played.

Currently in sole possession of third place in the Jayhawk West at 6-2 and 16-10, Barton’s next action comes Saturday at home in welcoming fifth place Independence Community College (4-5, 8-12) to the Barton Gym in a 2:00 p.m. first serve.