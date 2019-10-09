Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/8)

BOOKED: Bonnie M. Kuhn on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia with a $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Utley on case for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Cecil Petrie of Newton on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Ryan Hardey of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dovey Thorne on BTDC warrant for theft with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jenna Richter of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Matthew Harsh to KDOC.

RELEASED: Simon North to Rush County.

RELEASED: Heidi Wintholz to Rush County for court and Ellis County for hold.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett on BTDC case by serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Adam Kevin Pekarek to KDOC.

RELEASED: Santia Henderson for transport to Harvey County.

RELEASED: Joshua Frydendall on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Clinton Cheney to Saline County for their charges.

RELEASED: Bonnie M. Kuhn on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tiffany Wedgeworth after receiving an order of release from BTDC.