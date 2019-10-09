Application deadlines and what’s next for Great Bend Economic Development

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Directors for Great Bend Economic Development has until Oct. 21 to submit their application. The directors selected from residents of Great Bend and the surrounding area will help guide the city’s new effort to increase economic development.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says applications can be found at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce website, greatbend.org; or the city’s website, greatbendks.net.

“On the city’s website, there is a news story posted with the application link and there is a direct link on the page to submit an application,” said Francis. “The Chamber has the application on their website and there are multiple Facebook posts from the city that include the link.”

The five-person board will include two individuals selected by the City of Great Bend, with priority given to those on the City Council. The Chamber of Commerce will select two directors and one at-large director will be chosen. Directors will serve two-year terms and serve a maximum of two terms in-a-row.

The council members on the Board of Directors will be appointed at the Nov. 4 meeting and the Chamber selections will be announced that evening too. The fifth, and at-large director, will be announced at the Nov. 18 meeting.

Francis noted the job advertisement for the Great Bend Economic Development Executive Director went out statewide Oct. 7. Applications for the Executive Director position will be accepted until Nov. 15.

In September, the City Council voted to create a standalone non-profit organization whose purpose would be to conduct economic development activities. In doing so, the City of Great Bend will terminate the agreement for such services from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.