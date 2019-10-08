Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Columbus Day
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.