Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.