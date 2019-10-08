Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Executive Director of Sunflower Diversified Services Jon Prescott who will be joined by Sunflower’s Director of Marketing Debbie McCormick.

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests will include members of the Great Bend Fire Department who will talk about Fire Prevention Week activities that are taking place this week in area elementary schools.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-3:30 Dave Ramsey Show

3:30–7:30 NLDS Game 5 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves

7:30-11:30 NLDS Game 5 – Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

11:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”