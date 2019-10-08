Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Executive Director of Sunflower Diversified Services Jon Prescott who will be joined by Sunflower’s Director of Marketing Debbie McCormick.
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests will include members of the Great Bend Fire Department who will talk about Fire Prevention Week activities that are taking place this week in area elementary schools.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-3:30 Dave Ramsey Show
3:30–7:30 NLDS Game 5 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves
7:30-11:30 NLDS Game 5 – Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers
11:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”