Sen. Moran: Trade agreement between U.S. and Japan is a win for Kansas farmers

From U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

Today, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement applauding the president’s signing of the US-Japan Trade Agreement:

“The trade agreement between the United States and Japan is a win for Kansas farmers and ranchers. Japan is the second largest export market for agricultural products from Kansas and this agreement will result in even greater market access for beef, wheat, sorghum and pork, and put American producers on a level playing field with our foreign competitors. It will also benefit Kansas dairy producers by expanding cheese exports, and will eliminate tariffs on certain types of ethanol. As farmers and ranchers continue to struggle with low commodity prices, we must continue to find new export opportunities for the food, fuel and fiber produced in Kansas. I commend President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer and Ambassador Doud for their leadership in securing this much-needed victory for our producers.”

The signing of the trade agreement comes after President Trump and Japanese President Shinzo Abe reached an agreement in principle in August, and then finalized negotiations on September 25. This signed, finalized agreement reduces tariffs on a wide range of agricultural and food products, as well as digital goods and software. This agreement covers roughly $55 billion in trade and is part of larger, ongoing negotiations between the two countries that spans a range of various industries and products.