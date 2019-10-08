Little changes to Great Bend’s Snow Removal Policy

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Outside of a few grammar fixes, Great Bend Public Works Director Simon Wiley says there were not many changes to this year’s Snow & Ice Removal Policy. The Great Bend City Council approved the policy that outlines the plan of action concerning snow and ice control.

The policy does not include residential streets, and Wiley says most of the complaints received regard this guideline.

“I had a complaint on Forrest Avenue between Main and Williams,” said Wiley. “The sidewalk iced over, but the ordinance says it is the property owner’s responsibility to take care of that.”

The application of chemicals and abrasives can melt up to two inches of snow. If there is more than two inches of snow, the sand/salt mixture will be applied after plowing or grading operations are completed.

The first priority list includes portions of Main Street, 10th, McKinley, 6th, Cleveland, 2nd, Broadway, 6th, Washington, 24th, and streets around police and fire stations.