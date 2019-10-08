Great Bend pleasantly surprised with no insurance rate increase

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Several months ago when the City of Great Bend was in the budgeting process, the city asked their Blue Cross Blue Shield representative to give them a projection for what the rates would be next year. At that time, the insurance representative told Great Bend the city should plan for an eight percent increase based on the numbers.

When the renewal information came in September, Great Bend found out there was no increase at all for 2020. Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling says now the employee / city rates will remain the same.

“Coming off last year with a significant rate increase, this is a really great thing,” said Keasling. “Not only did we not see an increase in our health insurance rates, we did not see increases for dental, vision, or life insurance.”

Just of a couple of the Blue Cross Blue Shield rates for city employees include a $292.44 monthly premium for the employee for family coverage with a deductible of $500/1000. The same deductible for single coverage is $94.36 a month for the employee.