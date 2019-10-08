Great Bend & Barton County join forces to potentially resurface Airport Road

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend and Barton County came together Monday night for a team effort to potentially mill and overlay Airport Road or Southwest 40 Avenue. Barton County is applying to use the State Legislature’s approved Cost Share Program to resurface the entire street from US 56 Highway to West Barton County Road.

Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman asked the City of Great Bend if they wanted to split the expense since more than half of the road lies within city limits.

“We think that this is a road that is mutually beneficial,” said McManaman. “We have the Great Bend Transload Facility out there and I think it is a good facility for all involved. There have been significant loads coming through there.”

The Legislature approved a one-time $50 million transfer from the State General Fund to the State Highway Fund. Transportation projects from around the state will be chosen to receive funding if the investment can be grown with city or county contributions. Projects require a 25-percent match, while the Kansas Department of Transportation covers 75 percent of the construction costs.

“We have done some pavement analysis out there, and we have about 10 inches of asphalt on Airport Road,” said McManaman. “With age, asphalt deteriorates from the bottom up also. We know with this kind of loading with the facility, we need to stay on top of it and resurface the road.”

McManaman estimated construction costs to be approximately $865,000. A 25-percent match would equal $216,250. An equal cost share between the city and county would be $108,125 for construction. In addition, a rough estimate for design fees would be around $20,000. The total potential amount for each party would be just shy of $120,000.

Great Bend has already approved an application of their own to resurface most of 10th Street and the SRCA Dragstrip that would require more than $1.1 million for the city’s portion.

The City Council voted 7-0 to approve the possible Cost Share Program application with Barton County. The city and county expect to know the outcome of the application by the end of October.