GBRC – What is pickleball?

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “What Is Pickleball” on Wednesday, October 9th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street).

What is Pickelball? It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, Ping Pong, Whiffle Ball and badminton. The game is played on a smaller court with a paddle and a whiffle ball. It’s a great game for all ages and skill levels. Join us and we’ll show you how the game is played and how easy and inexpensive it is to get started playing. Shannon Schartz and Debbie Munz will be the speakers for the program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.