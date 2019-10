Dakota’s Deals- Tues. Oct. 8th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019.

1. LOOKING FOR: A PLUMBER – LINE BROKEN, OUT OF WATER. 653-2367 OR 617-9263

2. FOR SALE: VANITY TOP 42 & 1/2″ LONG X 32″ WIDE GREEN & WHITE MARBLE, BABY WALKER, PUZZLES. LOOKING FOR: SMALL RIDING LAWN MOWER, SMALL PICKUP TRUCK. 617-0231

3. FOR SALE: PROPANE TURKEY FRYING KIT ASKING $25. 30″ LOG SET FOR A GAS FIREPLACE LIGHTLY USED. 617-2130 OR 792-3725

4. FOR SALE: 2010 FLAGSTAFF POPUP CAMPER SLEEPS 6-8, AIR CONDITIONED AND FURNACE, REFRIGERATOR, WATER TANK, DINING TABLES, CRANK DOWN JACKS, HAS AN AWNING PRICE REDUCED. 24″ X 24″ X 6′ SOLID WOOD STORAGE CABINET. 793-5645

5. LOOKING FOR: 2 OR 3 SMALL DOG HOUSES. 793-5185

6. LOOKING FOR: A CASE AND A COUPLE OF CAR CHARGERS FOR A GALAXY S9 PLUS. 639-2934

7. FOR SALE: ENGINE A FRAME MADE OF 3″ PIPE LITTLE OVER 8FT TALL ON WHEELS IN GREAT SHAPE ASKING $100. ALUMINUM STORM WINDOWS 9 – 54″ X 33 & 1/2″ 5 – 37 & 1/2″ X 33 & 1/2″. LOOKING FOR: A ROTO TILLER THAT WOULD FIT ON A JOHN DEERE 317 OR 318 GARDEN TRACTOR. 923-5028

8. FOR SALE: 2 PAIRS OF WOMEN’S SHOES – SIZE 8 & 1/2 (BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN WORN) ASKING $25 PER PAIR. HUGE TRASH BAGS (NEVER BEEN USED) YELLOW IN COLOR ASKING $12 PER ROLL. 793-8367

9. FOR SALE: 2 STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN SINKS 22″ X 33″ X 7″ DEEP. 620-791-7510

10. FOR SALE: CHICKEN PULLETS – LAYING GOOD. 620-586-8009

11. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (VARIOUS COLORS AND SIZES), 1 ROOSTER, DUCKS. 792-7074

12. GIVEAWAY: MOVIE PROJECTORS FROM THE 50’S – MOVIE, SLIDE, MOVIE EDITOR. 653-2275

13. FOR SALE: SOCKET MADE BY SNAP-ON FOR DIFFERENTIALS SPECIATLY SOCKET FOR TAKING OFF WHEEL BEARINGS ON FRONT END ASKING $15. LOOKING FOR TIRES 205 70 15. 786-0701

14. FOR SALE: CABINETS (CAME OUT OF THE OLD MORRISON SCHOOL TEACHERS LOUNGE) 6′ TALL X 5′ WIDE. OLD WROUGHT IRON BED – HEADBOARD AND FRAME FOR FULL SIZE BED. TRASH COMPACTOR. 793-0979

15. FOR SALE: COMPLETE DVD TV SERIES SEASON SETS. GOLD GYM DUMBELL SET 2LBS, 3LBS, 5LBS. 792-3640

16. GIVEAWAY: WALKER MADE BY U-STEP, HANDBRAKES & SEAT. 639-1377 (ALREADY CLAIMED DURING SHOW! WOW!)

17. GIVEAWAY: 3 BOXES OF WOMENS JEANS SIZE 34 36 38. AND OTHER MISC ITEMS. ON THE CURB AT 813 ADAMS IN GREAT BEND.

18. FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES – 18 4 38 BI SUPPLY 2 – 20.8 42 BI SUPPLY ALL IN GOOD SHAPE. 460 BIG BLOCK FORD ENGINE. 785-650-1175