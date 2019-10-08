Cop Shop (10/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/7)

Structure Fire

At 8:20 a.m. a fire was reported at 36 NE K-156 Highway.

Criminal Damage

At 8 a.m. criminal damage was reported at Veterans Park, 4714 17th Street Ter.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:41 p.m. a burglary was reported at 577 N. US 281 Highway B.

Fire

At 7:23 p.m. a fire was reported at 214 S. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/7)

Chest Pain

At 7:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 505.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:24 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1502 12th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:51 a.m. a burglary was reported at 757 Jefferson Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:38 a.m. Estaban Foster was arrested at 1217 Williams Street.

Chest Pain

At 11:08 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5973 Roosevelt Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 11:10 a.m. Amber Parr was arrested for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana at 5210 10th Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:14 a.m. the K-9 was used at 5210 10th Street Apt. 2.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:42 a.m. Richard Fletcher Jr. was arrested at 2514 31st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 5630 Broadway Avenue.

At 3:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

At 4:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 3511 10th Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 4:53 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Stroke

At 6:09 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street Lot 24.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:32 p.m. an officer arrested Dylan Rogers-Gowdy for driving while suspended at 5400 Broadway Avenue.