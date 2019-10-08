Barton Volleyball earns road sweep at Dodge City

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team earned a road sweep Monday evening at Dodge City Community College 25-21, 25-17, and 25-14.

The victory keeps Barton in sole possession of third place in the Jayhawk West at 6-2 as their second straight win improves the Cougars 16-10 on the season. Dodge City suffers its third straight loss in falling to 0-12 in league play and 3-20 on the season

Barton’s next action comes Saturday at home in welcoming fifth place Independence Community College (4-5, 8-12) to the Barton Gym in a 2:00 p.m. first serve.