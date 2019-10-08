Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/7)

BOOKED: Alonzo Gomez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Robert Bruns on Rush County District Court case for domestic violence battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal restraint with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Simon North of Bison on Rush County District Court case for domestic violence battery and disorderly conduct, bond set at $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Fletcher of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary, theft and batter, bond was set at $75,000 C/S. Two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 and $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Wesley Marrs on BTDC case for disorderly conduct.

BOOKED: Larry McVey on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond, has a KDOC hold.

BOOKED: Amber Parr of Great Bend on GBPD case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Clinton Cheney of La Crosse on Saline County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Dylan Gowdy of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS, failed to maintain lane with a bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Ricky Gould of Hudson on BCDC case for operating unregistered vehicle, no insurance, DWS after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Around the Clock Bonding.

RELEASED: Alonzo Gomez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Wesley Marrs of Great Bend on BTDC case for disorderly conduct, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Jack Neighbors of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation, granted a $513 cash only OR bond through Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Linus Rupp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Amber Parr of Great Bend on GBPD case for driving while suspended, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dylan Gowdy of Hoisington on GBMC case for DWS, improper driving on roadway after posting a $500 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.