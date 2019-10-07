Vehicle stopped for speeding on I-70; 3 jailed on drug charges

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies stopped a vehicle for a speeding and arrested Dakota L. Atkinson, 20, Riverside, Missouri, Madison N. Morris, 18 and Evan J. Hoffman, 22, both of Gladstone, Missouri on drug related allegations.

Morris and Hoffman are being held for multiple requested charges that include suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Atkinson was arrested on requested charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp, Speeding and Driving While License Suspended. The remain in custody, according to online jail records.