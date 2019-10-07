Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Columbus Day
Sunny, with a high near 68.