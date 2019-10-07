Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker 

10A-11A    “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Lincoln Elementary Principal Misty Straub who will talk about this year’s Reading Initiative. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

** Major League Baseball Playoffs – TBA 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

8P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”