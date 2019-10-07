Tip leads to arrest of Kan. felon for fatal shooting outside birthday party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead and after asking the public for help, received a tip through crime-stoppers and arrested 42-year-old David Pressley.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., on Sunday Sept. 29, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at Magoos Bar and Grill located in the 2300 block of S. Oliver. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of a shooting, but no victim was located. Shortly after, 29-year-old Demario Cooks arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital with critical injuries. Cooks later died of his injuries.

On Saturday night, police locted Pressley at 13th and Perry and he was arrested without incident.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond on charge of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of hallucinogenics and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Pressley has ten previous convictions for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

——————–

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead and asking the public for help in locating 42-year-old David Pressley.

Pressley currently has a Kansas Department of Corrections Arrest and Detain order and investigators are wanting to speak to him in reference to Sunday’s criminal homicide in the parking lot of Magoos Bar and Grill in the 2300 block of South Oliver, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call outside the bar, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of a shooting, but no victim was located.

Shortly after, the victim identified as 29-year-old Demario Cooks of Wichita arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital with critical injuries and later died, according to Police Captain Brent Allred.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Cooks was inside the bar attending a birthday party, and a disturbance occurred between several other men. They moved into the parking lot, and multiple shots were fired, striking the victim.

If you know the whereabouts of Pressley, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

———-