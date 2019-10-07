Suspect arrested in death of off-duty Kansas sheriff’s captain

WYANDOTTE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

The sheriff’s office in Wyandotte reported Sunday that Sheriff’s Captain Chris Arnold was shot and killed Saturday night at his residence, according to a social media report.

This was not a line of duty death, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just before 8p.m., officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of 76th Street, according to a media release.

A suspect Arnold’s 22-year-old son has been taken into custody and is being held in Johnson County on requested charges of premeditated first degree murder, according to online jail records.

Chris Arnold would have been 59-years old Monday, according to the sheriff’s department. The department asked the public to “Please keep us and his family in your prayers as we work through this tragedy.”

Authorities have released no additional details.