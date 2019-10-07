Sunflower Diversified Services raises $4K at pancake feed

The recent Sunflower Diversified Services pancake feed and raffle raised $4,000 for clients of the non-profit agency.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in central Kansas.

“We are so thankful to this generous community, our staff and the many volunteers who helped with this popular annual event,” said Connie Oetken, director of development. “All proceeds go to good use for the people we serve.

“The money we raise at this and other fundraisers helps us fill some of the financial gaps for medical services and adaptive equipment. Equally important, the pancake feed and raffle raise awareness about the many programs we offer.”

The Chris Cakes pancake flippers served 532 guests with the support of Prince of Peace Parish, Scott Donovan of Eagle Radio and DJ Cain.

“Our gratitude also goes to Brad and Sarah Shirer who once again volunteered to sponsor the raffle,” Oetken said.

Raffle winners were Renee Heaton, Nolan Taton, Emily Schroeder, Gene Wondra, Will Keffer, Jennifer Schartz, Barry Bowers and Wally Eldridge. Prizes included

gift cards from local restaurants and other businesses.

“Our local and area business community has a long legacy of supporting Sunflower,” Oetken commented. “Our fundraisers wouldn’t be as successful without

their sponsorships.”

Sunflower serves children and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.