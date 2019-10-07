GREAT BEND – Patricia “Patty” Reynolds, 54, passed away October 7, 2019, at her home in Great Bend. She was born September 10, 1965, at Playa San Blas La Libertad, El Salvador, to Serafin & Fidelina (Baos) Arévalo. She married Curtis Reynolds on May 20, 2003 at Great Bend. He survives.

A Great Bend resident, Patricia was a cashier and translator for the Barton County Health Department. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Great Bend. She enjoyed dancing and music from the 1970’s, as well as crocheting and cooking. She especially loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include, her husband, Curtis Reynolds of the home; her mother, Fidelina Baos and her father, Serafin Arévalo; two sons, Edwin Recinos and wife Susana and Diego Recinos, all of Great Bend; one daughter, Patty Grauer and husband Brenden of Great Bend; one stepson, Adam Reynolds and wife Shelly of Hutchinson; one stepdaughter, Kelly Smith and husband Jay of Kingman; two brothers, Ricardo Arévalo of El Salvador and Rafael Arévalo of Madrid, Spain; two sisters, Cristina Arévalo of Quebec, Canada and Judith Marceca of Durham; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Brent, Grayson, Sutton, Anthony, Jeremiah, Victoria, Lillian and Jace; and one great granddaughter, Joselin.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Dwight Dozier presiding. Interment will be in Great Bend Cemetery North.

