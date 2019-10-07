Man held in brothers’ disappearance near KC enters not guilty plea

By BRENT MARTIN

St. Joseph Post

A northwest Missouri man being held in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers has entered a “not guilty” plea to tampering with a motor vehicle.

The only charge prosecutors have filed against 25-year-old Garland Nelson is motor vehicle tampering. Nelson is accused of taking the pick-up rented by Nick and Justin Diemel. The Diemels, who are cattle brokers in Wisconsin, drove that truck to Nelson’s farm near Braymer in July to discuss a cattle deal.

No one has seen the brothers since.

Authorities say video cameras caught Nelson driving the truck to a commuter lot in Holt, where it was found.

An intense search of the Nelson farm began shortly after Nelson was brought into custody. Human remains reportedly have been found, but not details have been released. No additional charges have been filed.