GREAT BEND – Joyce L. Lofland, 88, died October 5, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born February 10, 1931, in Great Bend, the daughter of Carl and Zoe (Hull) Mohr. On June 18, 1949, she married James R. Lofland in Wichita. He survives.

Joyce was a life time resident of Great Bend and a member of Central Baptist Church. She graduated from Great Bend High School, and later worked at Komarek Jewelry store and the Courthouse Appraisers office. She was very involved in Girl Scouts as a leader, a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Central Baptist Women’s Group and the Great Bend Women’s Temperance League.

Joyce is survived by her husband, James R. Lofland of the home; her children, Janna Huschka and husband Kurt of Hutchinson, Jill Hopper and husband Derrel of Arvada, Col., Jerry Lofland and wife Paige of Great Bend, and Jackie Goosen and husband LoWayne of Freeman, S.D.; her brothers, Jimmy Mohr of Woodbine, Richard Mohr and wife Nita of Great Bend, and Tommy Mohr of Topeka; her sisters, Rosie Kruckenberg and husband Larry of Great Bend, and Marilyn Kae of Nashville, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joyce was preceeded in death by her parents and her children, James Lofland and Julia Barnes; her brothers, Carl Mohr, Robert Mohr and Douglas Mohr; and her sister, Gini Sharp.

There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, with Pastor Daniel Dugas, followed by a meal in the fellowship hall. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

