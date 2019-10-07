Great Bend motorcyclist flown to Wichita following accident

On Saturday, Oct. 5 at about 6:20 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a reported injury accident on the Barton / Russell County line on the Susank blacktop.

A 2012 Harley-Davidson operated by Gregory Allison, age 60 of rural Great Bend, was westbound on the county line.

Investigation at the scene indicates Allison failed to negotiate the curve going south onto Susank Road. The motorcycle went into a skid, sliding over 100 feet. Allison was thrown from the bike, landing in the West ditch.

A helicopter was called to the scene, Allison was transported by air ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Deputies believe excess speed was a contributing factor. Allison’s condition is not known as of this release.