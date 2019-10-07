Great Bend considering legalizing UTVs and Side-by-Sides on city streets

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend took a step to legalizing Side-by-Sides or Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) at Monday’s meeting, but are waiting for the finalized details before they pass the ordinance.

Great Bend residents Derik Schneider and Aaron Andrews told the City Council that all other towns in Barton County allow these vehicles on the streets, and cities with larger populations like Dodge City and Garden City also permit the use.

Andrews did not expect many issues with UTVs driving around city limits.

“These things are expensive,” said Andrews. “People are not buying and wanting to tear across town in them and have the Police Department confiscate them. I feel like anyone that brings one to the table is going to be very responsible.”

Andrews and Schneider recommended UTV owners buying a permit or annual license to ride on city streets that would be handled by the City of Great Bend. The suggested $150 fee would go to the city and the Great Bend Police Department would handle inspections to make sure the vehicles met safety standards. Those standards would include a windshield or eye protection, lights, turn signals, horn, proof of insurance, and full roll cage. The UTVs would not be allowed on state highways (10th Street, Main Street, an K-96) except to cross.

“I think we need to sit down and determine what standards are important,” said Andrews. “The big things are you have to have a legal driver’s license, tail lights, and all the safety features set out.”

Police Chief David Bailey did voice a concern over safety for children if the vehicle gets sideswiped or in an accident. It was suggested that an age-appropriate car seat needs to be in the Side-by-Side for children and possibly requiring helmets to be worn by those under the age of 16.

“We are asking for these to be legal, but they still have to follow all of the city’s speed limits and ordinances,” Andrews said.

Andrews and Schneider mentioned the tagging revenue could be used for related items like river cleanup at the South Washington entrance. They hope the legalization would be appealing to younger families and help the city grow.

The City Council voted 7-0 to table the project to allow time for staff to get an ordinance with rules in place for the City Council to make a fully educated decision.