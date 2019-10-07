Dateline – Hoisington

Elma Mae Stricker, 76, died October 3, 2019 at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born January 31, 1943, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Klug) Beck. Elma graduated from Hoisington High School in 1961.

On October 24, 1964, she married Ron D. Stricker at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.

Elma was a lifetime Barton County resident. She worked as a sales clerk for Cheyenne Drug in Hoisington for 21 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ron Stricker of the home; and son, Jerry Stricker and wife Amanda of Hoisington; three grandsons, Kyler Stricker of Richardson, Texas, and Liam and Ryken Stricker of Hoisington; brother, Gene Beck of Hoisington, sister, Kathy Thompson of Conroe, Texas, twin brother, Elmer Beck and wife Diane of Olathe, and sister, Betty Steiner and husband Kenny of Hoisington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Leo Beck, and two sisters, Bernice Christopher and Helen Urban.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the week. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place per Elma’s request.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Ocotber, 12, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Don Fisher presiding. Inurnment will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Hoisington Fire Department or Donor’s Choice, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.