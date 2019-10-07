Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Debye Kirkhart passed to her heavenly home in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct.4, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson.

Debye was born April 12, 1950, in Oklahoma City, to James W. and Lela Zell (Monroe) Putman. She grew up in Perryton, Texas. Following graduation from Perryton High School in 1969, she attended North Western State College in Alva, Okla. where she met the love of her life, Tommy Wayne Kirkhart. They were married in Perryton on January 24, 1970.

The couple settled in Forgan, Okla. for the first 20 years of their marriage, moving to Great Bend in 1990. Two daughters, LaDesha and TaKura, were born to this union.

Debye and Tom spent their 50 years together doing what they loved most – raising their daughters, becoming grandparents and traveling. She was an involved parent in all aspects of her children’s lives and activities, and to her delight, this continued with her grandchildren, attending school functions and many a ball-game. Their appetite for traveling took Debye and Tom to a variety of locales around the world through the years.

One look at her flower garden and you knew Debye had a “green thumb” and a passion for gardening. This was evidenced each year by the abundance of beautiful blooms in her yard.

Survivors include her husband, Tom, of the home; daughters, LaDesha Clark and husband Todd of Great Bend, and TaKura Price and husband Jasen of Salina; one granddaughter, Shailey Clark; three grandsons, Talus and Andin Price, and Cody Clark; sister, Janie Mooneyham of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; nieces, Leslyn Wallace of Horseshoe Bay, Devyn Haley of Weatherford, Texas, and Becky Powell of Laverne, Okla.; nephews, Sambo McLain of Hico, Texas, and Shane Kirkhart of Forgan, Okla.; numerous cousins, of which she had a special bond with, Norma Mounts of Perryton, Jan Watson of Midland, Texas, and Biff Yocham of Round Top, Texas; and by the many friends she cultivated over her life’s path.

Debye was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, where funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Great Bend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

