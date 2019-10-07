DCF investigation leads to arrest of Kan. man on sex allegations

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on sex allegations.

Following an investigation into allegations that arose over the summer that included a five-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl, deputies arrested have Archie Lee Holmes, 50, Gypsum, on suspicion of multiple counts, including rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

One of the girls was a family member and one was a friend of the family, according to the sheriff.

The incidents allegedly occurred at Holmes’ residence in Gypsum and were reported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Holmes remains in custody on requested charges of Rape, Aggravated indecent liberties with a child, Aggravated intimidation of a witness, Aggravated criminal sodomy, according to online jail records.