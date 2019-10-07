Cop Shop (10/4 – 10/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/4)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:10 a.m. an accident was reported at 251 NW 10 Avenue.
At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 90 Road.
Structure Fire
At 10:57 a.m. a fire was reported at 3208 Railroad Avenue.
Theft
At 3:23 p.m. a theft was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:02 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 141.
Shots Fired
At 8:06 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 573 NE 30 Road.
10/5
Injury Accident
At 6:18 p.m. an accident was reported at Susank Road 7 NE 230 Road.
Structure Fire
At 10:17 p.m. a fire was reported at 3710 McKinney Dr.
10/6
Traffic Arrest
At 9:04 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 1221 10th Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/4)
Convulsions / Seizures
At 6:21 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4200 10th Street 263.
Injury Accident
At 7:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 21st Street & Washington Street.
Back Pain
At 9:49 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 13.
Theft
At 11:41 a.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:49 a.m. EMS call was made at 5808 16th Street Apt. A20.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 3501 10th Street.
At 3:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.
At 8:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 8:44 p.m. Menta the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 10th Street & Harrison Street.
10/5
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:35 a.m. a possible accident was reported at 5210 10th Street 11.
Stroke
At 12:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 908 9th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5 p.m. an open door on a vacant residence was reported at 12th Street & Roosevelt Street.
Structure Fire
At 7:17 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 4820 10th Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 8:27 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 90.
Criminal Damage
At 9:31 p.m. damage to a fence was reported at 4714 17th Street Ter.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 11:16 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2900 16th Street.
10/6
Sick Person
At 4:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1317 Hubbard Street.
Chest Pain
At 8:40 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2812 16th Street.