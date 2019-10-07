Commissioners show support for United Way Fall Campaign

Barton County Commissioners Monday showed their support for the United Way of Central Kansas Fall Campaign by passing a resolution recognizing the 2019 effort. According to UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel, the goal of the United Way is to lighten the load off of local non-profit organizations, help to organize the community around varying goals in the areas of Health, Income, and Education, and to ensure that money donated is going to organizations that need the assistance and use their funds efficiently and effectively.

Mark Mingenback is the Vice-President of the UWCK Board of Directors and says Barton County employees have always been a big part of the organizations fund raising efforts.

This years goal is $275,000, money that is used to provide a steady stream of donations to twenty-two local community partners. By providing donations to these organizations, they do not have to come up with new fundraising events, organize those events, and solicit donors to get the donations that they need.

The United Way focuses on education, financial stability and health, the building blocks for a good life and a strong community.