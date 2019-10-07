Barton Soccer sweeps Hesston

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 16 Hesston 0

A week off the pitch seemed to do the Barton Community College men’s soccer team’s offense some good as the Cougars exploded for a program tying output in a 16-0 victory Sunday at the Cougar Soccer Complex over Hesston College.

The ninth straight shutout improves the 6th ranked Cougars to 7-0-0 in conference play and 10-0-1 on the season while dropping Hesston to 1-6-0 in league play and 4-8-0 overall.

Next up is a Wednesday trip to Dodge City Community College for a 3:30 p.m. kick as Barton tries to secure its two-game lead in the West as the fourth place Conquistadors look to gain valuable points and make a run up the standings at 2-2-2 in West action and 5-2-2 overall.

Barton Women 6 Hesston 2

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team bounced back from a previous loss to score four second half goals Sunday at the Cougar Soccer Complex to better Hesston College 6-2.

The victory helps keep Barton in third place of the Jayhawk West at 6-3 and back to .500 on the year at 6-6 while Hesston slides to 2-6 and 3-7 overall.

Next up is a Wednesday trip to Dodge City Community College for a 1:00 p.m. kick as Barton tries to hold off the fourth place Conquistadors coming into the match at 4-4 in West action and 4-4-1 overall.