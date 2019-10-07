Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/4 – 10/6)

10/4

BOOKED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joshua L. Hensley of Hoisington on Hoisington Police Department case for domestic battery, domestic criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Skinner for Central Kansas Community Corrections order of incarceration case.

BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick on BTDC warrant for probation violation with a bond at $5,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Bobbi Sowell of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $518.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Gilbert Berryman II on BCDC warrant with a $20,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Juan Jurado-Garcia of Great Bend to ICE.

RELEASED: Jason Ickler to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

RELEASED: Jeremy Rayberm on BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Tracy Thacker of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, received $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Joshua Hensley of Hoisington on HMC case for domestic battery, criminal damage to property after posting $1,000 bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Bobbi Sowell of Great Bend posted a $518.50 cash bond on a GBMC case for contempt of court and posted a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. GBMC case for failure to appear.

10/5

BOOKED: Linus Rupp of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $864.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant with a bond set at $477.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jack Neighbors of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $513 cash only.

BOOKED: Travis Ploutz of Russell on Barton County District Court warrant for forgery and theft by deception with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Heidi M. Wintholz of Wichita on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $700 cash only. Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $523.36 cash only.

BOOKED: Kimberly Trimmer on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,447 cash only.

BOOKED: Russell Crothers of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Travis Ploutz on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend on BTDC warrants for probation violation after posting bond with Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

10/6

BOOKED: Kiana Gonzales of Great Bend on GBMC cases for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S on both cases.

BOOKED: Julio Ayala on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ricky Gould of Hudson on BTDC case for operating unregistered vehicle, no insurance, DWS, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kiana Gonzales of Great Bend on GBMC cases for domestic battery, bond $1,000 bond for both cases through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Julio Ayala on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on GBMC case for time served.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.