Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/4 – 10/6)

BOOKED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Joshua L. Hensley of Hoisington on Hoisington Police Department case for domestic battery, domestic criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: James Skinner for Central Kansas Community Corrections order of incarceration case.
BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick on BTDC warrant for probation violation with a bond at $5,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Bobbi Sowell of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $518.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.
BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Gilbert Berryman II on BCDC warrant with a $20,000 OR bond.
RELEASED: Juan Jurado-Garcia of Great Bend to ICE.
RELEASED: Jason Ickler to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.
RELEASED: Jeremy Rayberm on BCDC serve sentence.
RELEASED: Tracy Thacker of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, received $10,000 OR bond.
RELEASED: Kyle Dreiling of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.
RELEASED: Joshua Hensley of Hoisington on HMC case for domestic battery, criminal damage to property after posting $1,000 bond with Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Bobbi Sowell of Great Bend posted a $518.50 cash bond on a GBMC case for contempt of court and posted a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. GBMC case for failure to appear.
10/5
BOOKED: Linus Rupp of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $864.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant with a bond set at $477.50 cash only.
BOOKED: Jack Neighbors of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $513 cash only.
BOOKED: Travis Ploutz of Russell on Barton County District Court warrant for forgery and theft by deception with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Heidi M. Wintholz of Wichita on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $700 cash only. Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $523.36 cash only.
BOOKED: Kimberly Trimmer on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,447 cash only.
BOOKED: Russell Crothers of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $20,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Travis Ploutz on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend on BTDC warrants for probation violation after posting bond with Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.
10/6
BOOKED: Kiana Gonzales of Great Bend on GBMC cases for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S on both cases.
BOOKED: Julio Ayala on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Ricky Gould of Hudson on BTDC case for operating unregistered vehicle, no insurance, DWS, bond set at $2,500 C/S.
RELEASED: Kiana Gonzales of Great Bend on GBMC cases for domestic battery, bond $1,000 bond for both cases through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.
RELEASED: Julio Ayala on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on GBMC case for time served.
RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.