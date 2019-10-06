Sunday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two more TDs in leading No. 6 Oklahoma to a 45-20 rout of Kansas. Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for the Sooners, who spotted Kansas a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores. Up next for Oklahoma is the Red River Showdown with No. 11 Texas.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Charlie Brewer threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and Baylor beat Kansas State 31-12 to remain undefeated. The Bears had 426 yards of offense with only 23 minutes of possession against the Wildcats, who have scored only two touchdowns in their last two games.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and a pair of TDs and Iowa State overwhelmed TCU 49-24 for its first Big 12 win of the season. Purdy also ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), who beat the Horned Frogs for just the third time in 11 tries.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as 11th-ranked Texas beat West Virginia 42-31 on Saturday night. The Longhorns intercepted West Virginia’s Austin Kendall four times, turning three of those into touchdowns.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jett Duffey has won as Texas Tech’s starting quarterback before and has had a 400-yard passing day before. But Red Raiders coach Matt Wells’ post-game compliments following the 45-35 upset of No. 21 Oklahoma State included a different element of the junior quarterback’s game. “Jett Duffey was stingy with the football,” Wells said. And turnovers made a huge difference in the game.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ The New York Yankees are up two games to none in their AL Division series after scoring seven times in the third inning of an 8-2 rout of Minnesota. Didi Gregorius had two hits, including a grand slam that capped the big rally. Yanks starter Masahiro Tanaka struck out seven while holding the Twins to a run and three hits over five innings.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Gerrit Cole was dominant over 7 2/3 shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out 15 as the Houston Astros got past Tampa Bay, 3-1 to take a two-games-to-none lead in the AL Division Series. Alex Bregman broke a scoreless tie with a home run in the fourth inning off Rays starter Blake Snell, who was lifted from the game just one batter later. The Rays scored once in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with nobody out before Astros reliever Will Harris replaced Roberto Osuna (oh-SOO’-nah) and recorded the final two outs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Third-ranked Georgia is 5-0 after scoring the final 33 points of a 43-17 blowout at Tennessee. Jake Fromm went 24 of 29 for 288 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs, who clinched the win when Tae Crowder scored on a 60-yard fumble return with 4:39 left. Brian Herrien and D’Andre Swift combined to run for 160 yards and each had a 1-yard touchdown run.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as fourth-ranked Ohio State cruised to a 34-10 rout of No. 25 Michigan State. Fields finished 17 for 25 for 206 yards and threw an interception for the first time in his first 175 pass attempts as a Buckeye. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards on 24 carries, including an electrifying 67-yard breakaway for a touchdown late in the first half.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Joe Burrow threw for five TDs and became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games as the fifth-ranked Tigers hammered Utah State, 42-6. Burrow has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten LSU’s single-season passing records. Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for the Tigers, who intercepted Utah State’s Jordan Love three times.

Saturday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Minnesota 2

Final Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1

SUNDAY NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at St. Louis 4:10 p.m. (ET)

L-A Dodgers at Washington 7:45 p.m. (ET)

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (6)Oklahoma 45 Kansas 20

Final Texas Tech 45 (21)Oklahoma St. 35

Final (19)Michigan 10 (14)Iowa 3

Final (12)Penn St. 35 Purdue 7

Final (8)Wisconsin 48 Kent St. 0

Final (5)LSU 42 Utah St. 6

Final (11)Texas 42 West Virginia 31

Final (9)Notre Dame 52 Bowling Green 0

Final (10)Florida 24 (7)Auburn 13

Final (3)Georgia 43 Tennessee 14

Final (24)SMU 43 Tulsa 37

Final (4)Ohio St. 34 (25)Michigan St. 10

Final (13)Oregon 17 California 7

Final (16)Boise St. 38 UNLV 13

Final Stanford 23 (15)Washington 13