Strong Defense Helps Tigers Cruise to 35-7 Win at Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State ran its win streak to three games with a 35-7 win over Central Oklahoma on Saturday (Oct. 5). It was the biggest margin of victory for the Tigers in their series history with the Bronchos, running their win streak in the series to five games. FHSU is now 3-2, while UCO dropped to 2-3.

Fort Hays State and Central Oklahoma traded touchdowns in the first quarter. The Tigers marched 79 yards in eight plays on their first possession of the game, capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Harley Hazlett. The Bronchos responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to even the score on a Will Collins 5-yard pass to Amonte Phillips.

The Tiger defense set the tone for the rest of the game in the second quarter, forcing a 3-and-out of the Bronchos to start the period. FHSU held UCO to just 54 yards in the frame, allowing the offense to build a sizable lead.

A Layne Bieberle 31-yard punt return set up a short field on FHSU’s first drive of the second quarter. FHSU only had to go 36 yards and did so in 47 seconds with Fuller finding Hazlett for a 23-yard touchdown connection. Safety Jordan Starks set up the next Tiger scoring drive by intercepting a pass in UCO territory. FHSU marched 41 yards, capped by a 6-yard pass from Fuller to Manny Ramsey. A Tanner Hoekman stop on 4th-and-1 triggered the third scoring drive for FHSU. Charles Tigner had a big 47-yard reception that set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Fuller to Ramsey. The Tigers took a 28-7 lead into halftime.

The Tiger defense dug their claws in even harder harder in the third quarter, allowing just 43 yards. That kept the Bronchos from drumming up any type of rally since FHSU turned the ball over twice and missed a field goal in Broncho territory. The Tiger offense finally put the game away with a methodical 14-play, 88-yard drive that chewed up 7:31 on the clock, capped on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Fuller to Jacoby Williams.

The defense closed out the game strong, leaving the Bronchos without a first down and only 14 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter. By the end of the contest, FHSU held UCO to just 238 yards of total offense, a new season low for a Tiger opponent, including just 57 after halftime. Last year, FHSU held UCO to just 234 yards in a 15-0 shutout win in Hays.

Starks led the strong defensive effort for FHSU with 11 tackles to go with his interception. Sheldon Schmidt and Sterling Swopes produced one sack each.

Fuller tied the school record for touchdown passes in a game with five, matching the feat also reached by five other Tiger quarterbacks. He was an efficient 23-of-30 on his passing attempts, throwing for 310 yards. Hazlett produced the sixth 100-yard receiving game of his career at FHSU with six catches for 109 yards. Charles Tigner finished with 135 all-purpose yards (83 rushing, 52 receiving), while D.J. Hickman added 80 rushing yards. The Tigers finished with 489 total yards, just five yards shy of their season high (494 at Washburn).

Fort Hays State hosts Emporia State next Saturday (Oct. 12) for Homecoming in Hays. Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Lewis Field Stadium.