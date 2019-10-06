Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Police identify victim in 2nd fatal weekend shooting in Topeka

by

Police on the scene of the shooting investigation photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating the second fatal weekend shooting in Topeka.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Sunday police responded to the 1100 block of SW Polk on a report of shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Officers located a later identified as Antonio Clark, 37, Topeka, suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. 

He was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to Cross.

Police released no additional details and have not reported an arrest. A 45-year-old man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Topeka.