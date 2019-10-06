Police identify victim in 2nd fatal weekend shooting in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating the second fatal weekend shooting in Topeka.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Sunday police responded to the 1100 block of SW Polk on a report of shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Officers located a later identified as Antonio Clark, 37, Topeka, suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to Cross.

Police released no additional details and have not reported an arrest. A 45-year-old man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Topeka.