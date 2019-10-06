Police arrest Kansas man for two armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have made an arrest.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown suspect entered the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. Money was taken by the suspect who fled on foot.

Just before 11a.m. Thursday, police responded to an armed robbery at Family Dollar in the 1000 block of South Meridian in Wichita. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown suspect entered the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. Money was taken by the suspect who fled on foot.

No injuries occurred in either case, according to Davidson.

Through the investigation, investigators were able to identify 25-year-old Toney Williams of Topeka allegedly being involved in the two crimes.

He was arrested this Friday in the 500 block of Chautauqua from a vehicle.He is being held requested charges that include two counts of aggravated robbery regarding two armed robberies and two warrants, according to Davidson.