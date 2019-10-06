Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Kansas Wetlands Education Center Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “The History of Fort Zarah”.

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of Choral Activities at Barton Community College Sara Oberle who will talk about the upcoming Sneak Preview Concert.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif

1P-1:30          Dave Ramsey Show

1:30-5P          NLDS Game 4 – Atlanta Braves @ St. Louis Cardinals

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

7P-11P           ALDS Game 3 – New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins 

11P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”

 