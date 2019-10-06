Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Kansas Wetlands Education Center Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “The History of Fort Zarah”.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of Choral Activities at Barton Community College Sara Oberle who will talk about the upcoming Sneak Preview Concert.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif

1P-1:30 Dave Ramsey Show

1:30-5P NLDS Game 4 – Atlanta Braves @ St. Louis Cardinals

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

7P-11P ALDS Game 3 – New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”