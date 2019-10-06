Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 46. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 8am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.