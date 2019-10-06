Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 8am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 39.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66.