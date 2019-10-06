Lady Panthers roll to 5-0 record at home invitational

It was a good day for the Great Bend Lady Panther volleyball team Saturday as they went 5-0 to win their own invitational tournament at the Panther Fieldhouse.
Great Bend picked up victories over Salina Central, Ulysses, Hays, Phillipsburg and Hutchinston to improve to 19-4 on the season.
The Lady Panthers, who have won six straight and 11 of their last 12 matches, play at home again on Tuesday when they host Goddard-Eisenhower and Haysville-Campus.
Saturday Lady Panther results
Beat Salina Central (2-0) 25-17, 25-15
Beat Ulysses (2-0) 25-12, 25-14
Beat Hays (2-1) 25-21, 23-25, 26-24
Beat Phillipsburg (2-1) 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Beat Hutchinson (2-1) 25-13, 21-25, 25-15