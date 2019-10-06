Kansas woman dies after vehicle travels off embankment

RENO COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Sunday in Reno County

A vehicle driven by Evelyn Diane Black, 64, McPherson, was traveling on 69th Avenue at Willison Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle traveled off an embankment at the T-intersection. A deputy at the scene reported having to force entry into the locked vehicle and make contact with Black. She was the sole occupant and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.