Great Bend Reading Initiative begins Nov. 1

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Reading Initiative is ready to roll out another community-involved reading campaign. The Reading Initiative typically lands in the fall and is a good time to get a book in students’ hands and get families involved.

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Misty Straub is spearheading the campaign this year and says the program will be designed for students preschool through 2nd grade.

“With young students, even if they are not able to read they are excited to have a book in their hands,” said Straub. “Books are expensive and we are all busy and do no always have time to go to the library. This allows the students to get a book for their own personal library at home.”

The featured book this year is “The Little Red Hen” and will mostly be read at home with activities throughout the school day tied into the story. Straub mentioned this year’s book is an easy read for the younger children allowing the program to finish in two weeks.

“We would like to focus on early reading where kids are still developing their love for a good book,” said Straub. “We are giving families one more opportunity to get involved with literacy with their children.”

The Reading Initiative begins Nov. 1.