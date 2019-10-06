Fire Prevention Week starts this week in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association has sponsored observances of Fire Prevention Week.

Always landing in October, this year’s week of prevention is October 6 – 12. That means the Great Bend Fire Department crew will be visiting elementary schools throughout town to educate children on fire safety.

“We have had a lot of fires through kitchens and we also stress not to play with matches and lighters,” said Great Bend Fire Inspector Mark Orth. “We will go over candles and burns, anything to make them safer.”

Each year, the Fire Department tries to teach everyone how to work smoke detectors, microwave safety, and the use of the fire extinguisher. Their presentations before the students this year will include a grease fire on a stove.

The week also allows firefighters a chance to show children what they look like in their uniforms to lessen the fright if they ever encounter them at their home.

“Sometimes if there is a fire, younger children might tend to hide,” said Orth. “We let them know what firefighters look like with their bunkers on and that we are there for them.”

Outside of asking where the fire department’s mascot Sparky is, Orth says many of the children ask questions about what to do with matches and lighters.

“It is nice to get out there in the community and show kids what not to do,” said firefighter Daren Stewart. “Sometimes they just do not know any better.”