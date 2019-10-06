Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Cougars set season highs in Barton Classic finale to split final day action

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball squad concluded its two-day Barton Classic with a conference victory as the Cougars split Saturday’s action dropping a 3-1 score to Division II No. 12 Cloud County Community College (16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23) before ending the weekend with a sweep over Pratt Community College (25-18, 25-9, 25-14).

The 2-2 weekend moves Barton to 15-10 while the conference victory improves the third place Cougars to 5-2. A day’s rest is ahead on the schedule before traveling to Dodge City Community College on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. conference match first serve.

 