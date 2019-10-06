Cougars set season highs in Barton Classic finale to split final day action

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball squad concluded its two-day Barton Classic with a conference victory as the Cougars split Saturday’s action dropping a 3-1 score to Division II No. 12 Cloud County Community College (16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23) before ending the weekend with a sweep over Pratt Community College (25-18, 25-9, 25-14).

The 2-2 weekend moves Barton to 15-10 while the conference victory improves the third place Cougars to 5-2. A day’s rest is ahead on the schedule before traveling to Dodge City Community College on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. conference match first serve.